Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.80

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.80 and traded as high as $26.54. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 1,210,145 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on POW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 63.89, a current ratio of 77.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.71. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion and a PE ratio of 9.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.80.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$20.63 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.2000004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

