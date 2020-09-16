Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.03

Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.03 and traded as high as $52.55. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $51.75, with a volume of 2,244 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Preformed Line Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Preformed Line Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.03.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.63 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 48.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

