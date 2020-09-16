Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $10.80. Torstar shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 11,998 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Torstar from C$0.50 to C$0.63 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Torstar alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.91. The stock has a market cap of $771.13 million and a PE ratio of -12.88.

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Torstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.