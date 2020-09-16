Hendrik du Toit Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:N91) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:N91) insider Hendrik du Toit bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £2,140,000 ($2,796,289.04).

Hendrik du Toit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 9th, Hendrik du Toit bought 425,788 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £906,928.44 ($1,185,062.64).

On Monday, September 7th, Hendrik du Toit acquired 110,040 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £234,385.20 ($306,265.78).

Shares of N91 opened at GBX 212.80 ($2.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 216.91. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 120.80 ($1.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 236 ($3.08).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

