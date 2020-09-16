China Keli Electric (CVE:ZKL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

China Keli Electric Co Ltd (CVE:ZKL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.02. China Keli Electric shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 57,500 shares changing hands.

China Keli Electric Company Profile

China Keli Electric Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and installs electrical components and equipment in the People's Republic of China. Its products include pre-assembled mini substations, electrical controllers, pressurized and vacuumed switchgears, and circuit breakers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

