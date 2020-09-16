Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.35

Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.59. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 168,791 shares changing hands.

Separately, M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anaconda Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Anaconda Mining alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $83.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.36 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anaconda Mining Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.