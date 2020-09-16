High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.61

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.61 and traded as high as $8.66. High Liner Foods shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 72,064 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $284.58 million and a PE ratio of 24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.61.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$230.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that High Liner Foods Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

