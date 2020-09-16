Lamprell (LON:LAM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.56

Lamprell Plc (LON:LAM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.56 and traded as high as $24.70. Lamprell shares last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 177,362 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $80.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.56.

Lamprell Company Profile (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company operates in three segments: Rigs and Engineering; Procurement, Construction & Installation EPCI; and Contracting Services.

