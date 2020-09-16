Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $282.28

Grainger PLC (LON:GRI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $282.28 and traded as high as $318.00. Grainger shares last traded at $313.80, with a volume of 990,660 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GRI shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 310.83 ($4.06).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 307.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 282.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 11.65.

In related news, insider Vanessa Simms bought 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of £302.94 ($395.84). Also, insider Helen Gordon bought 104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £300.56 ($392.73).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

