Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $138.57

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $138.57 and traded as high as $141.40. Serco Group shares last traded at $137.40, with a volume of 1,002,200 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRP shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Serco Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective (up previously from GBX 160 ($2.09)) on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 174.78 ($2.28).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 144.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.57.

In other news, insider Dame Sue Owen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £13,900 ($18,162.81).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

