Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $637.86

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $637.86 and traded as high as $709.25. Phoenix Group shares last traded at $705.40, with a volume of 1,168,776 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 786 ($10.27) to GBX 799 ($10.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Phoenix Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 658 ($8.60) to GBX 793 ($10.36) in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phoenix Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 729.40 ($9.53).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 691.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 637.86. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 23.40 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.03%.

About Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

