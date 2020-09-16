Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $637.86

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $637.86 and traded as high as $709.25. Phoenix Group shares last traded at $705.40, with a volume of 1,168,776 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 786 ($10.27) to GBX 799 ($10.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Phoenix Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 658 ($8.60) to GBX 793 ($10.36) in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phoenix Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 729.40 ($9.53).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 691.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 637.86. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 23.40 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.03%.

About Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

China Keli Electric Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
China Keli Electric Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Capgemini Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.07
Capgemini Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.07
Anaconda Mining Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.35
Anaconda Mining Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.35
High Liner Foods Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.61
High Liner Foods Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.61
Madalena Energy Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Madalena Energy Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
International Corona Capital Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
International Corona Capital Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report