First Bauxite (CVE:FBX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

First Bauxite Co. (CVE:FBX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.04. First Bauxite shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 132,400 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1,917,509.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.29.

First Bauxite Company Profile (CVE:FBX)

First Bauxite Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops bauxite deposits in Guyana, South America. It owns interests in the Bonasika mining license and Tarakuli-Canje permission for geological and geophysical survey. The company was formerly known as Academy Ventures Inc and changed its name to First Bauxite Corporation in December 2008.

