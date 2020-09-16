Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.54. Macarthur Minerals shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 260,696 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43.

Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Macarthur Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation mineral resource properties in Australia and Nevada. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds 100% interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada.

