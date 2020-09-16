Xiaomi Corp (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in August

Xiaomi Corp (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,607,300 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 46,649,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xiaomi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get Xiaomi alerts:

OTCMKTS:XIACF opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Xiaomi has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.

Xiaomi Corporation, an Internet company, provides hardware, software, and Internet services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Xiaomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.