Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.87

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.87 and traded as high as $45.40. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $44.64, with a volume of 5,413 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $49.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

