Woolworths Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Update

Woolworths Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,300 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 348,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 221.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WOLWF opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05. Woolworths Group has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, Hotels, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment engages in the procurement and resale of food products to customers in Australia. It operates 1,008 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro stores.

