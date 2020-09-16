Woolworths Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Update

Woolworths Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,300 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 348,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 221.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WOLWF opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05. Woolworths Group has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $29.70.
Woolworths Group Company Profile
