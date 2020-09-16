AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.68

AirBoss of America Corp (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.68 and traded as high as $14.44. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 7,548 shares.

ABSSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from $20.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

