Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.09. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 44,035 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$3.72 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.