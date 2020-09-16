Vocus Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) Short Interest Update

Vocus Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Vocus Group stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Vocus Group has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.

Vocus Group Company Profile

Vocus Group Limited provides integrated telecommunications services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers fiber optic cable network services under the VOCUS communications brand; business communication and technology solutions under the commander brand; IP voice solutions under the engin brand; and Internet, mobile, and energy products under the dodo brand.

