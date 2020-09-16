Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in August

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,700 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 198,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,347.0 days.

ZFSVF opened at $373.70 on Wednesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $259.50 and a 52 week high of $447.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.91.

ZFSVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

