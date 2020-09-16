Short Interest in VIVO Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Increases By 32.3%

VIVO Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 628,900 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 475,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of VIVO Cannabis stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. VIVO Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.40.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price target on shares of VIVO Cannabis in a report on Monday, August 17th.

VIVO Cannabis Inc manufactures and distributes medical cannabis. The company was formerly known as ABcann Global Corporation and changed its name to VIVO Cannabis Inc in August 2018. The company is headquartered in Napanee, Canada.

