Short Interest in Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Grows By 23.9%

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,500 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 211,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

YAMHF stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Yamaha Motor has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Yamaha Motor will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on YAMHF. CLSA raised shares of Yamaha Motor from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Yamaha Motor in a research note on Saturday, June 13th.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats.

