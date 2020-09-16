West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in August

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 892,800 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 1,090,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 90.2 days.
Shares of WFTBF opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.09.
About West Fraser Timber
Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.