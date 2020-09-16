West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in August

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 892,800 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 1,090,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 90.2 days.

Shares of WFTBF opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.09.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

