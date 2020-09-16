Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €66.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €66.50 ($78.24) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €53.09 ($62.46).

Shares of BNR opened at €55.08 ($64.80) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €52.90 and its 200 day moving average is €45.33. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

