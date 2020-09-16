BidaskClub Upgrades Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) to “Strong-Buy”

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on Z. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Standpoint Research downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Z opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.52 and a beta of 1.21. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $92.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In other news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 862,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $69,101,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,426.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $837,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 63,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,848,848.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,548,044 shares of company stock valued at $194,378,652. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Zillow Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

