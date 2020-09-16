WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WDFC. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

WDFC stock opened at $193.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52 and a beta of -0.11. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $151.16 and a 1-year high of $211.68.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total value of $99,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in WD-40 by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in WD-40 by 32.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WD-40 by 246.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in WD-40 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

