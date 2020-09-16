Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VREX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

VREX stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $446.13 million, a P/E ratio of -20.02, a PEG ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.98. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $171.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.52 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $26,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 28.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 302.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

