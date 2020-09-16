Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VREX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.
VREX stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $446.13 million, a P/E ratio of -20.02, a PEG ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.98. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60.
In other news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $26,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 28.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 302.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.
