TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TPIC. UBS Group raised their price target on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

TPIC opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.13 million, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.66. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $33.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 26,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $878,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $776,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,755. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406,794 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 13.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

