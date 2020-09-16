Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PETS. Sidoti upgraded Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Petmed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Get Petmed Express alerts:

Shares of PETS stock opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. Petmed Express has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.96 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,760,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 9,448.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petmed Express in the first quarter valued at $2,475,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Petmed Express in the first quarter valued at $204,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 32.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.