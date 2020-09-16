Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perdoceo Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

PRDO opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $258,630.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $789,718.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,237,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,243,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 40.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,531,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,700,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

