Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

NASDAQ SGC opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $332.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.76. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $159.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip Koosed sold 25,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $429,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,600. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 163.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.