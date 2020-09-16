Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

QRTEB opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44. Qurate Retail Inc Series B has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $12.19.

Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail Inc Series B had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

