Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TCMD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

TCMD opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $646.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.02 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.36. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $71.65.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $94,778.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,917.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,416,000 after buying an additional 428,087 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,890,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 448.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 84,420 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,372,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after buying an additional 80,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 389,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after buying an additional 71,246 shares in the last quarter.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Analyst Recommendations for Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brenntag Given a €66.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
Brenntag Given a €66.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
BidaskClub Upgrades Zillow Group to “Strong-Buy”
BidaskClub Upgrades Zillow Group to “Strong-Buy”
Acceleron Pharma Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Acceleron Pharma Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
WD-40 Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell
WD-40 Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell
Westamerica Bancorporation Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Westamerica Bancorporation Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Varex Imaging Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Varex Imaging Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report