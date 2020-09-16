BidaskClub Downgrades Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Strong Sell

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TRIP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

TRIP opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.38. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $543,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 319.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 122.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

