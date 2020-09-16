Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Sep 16th, 2020

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRPT. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $142.80 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The company had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $17,963,247.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,842.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $174,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,247 shares of company stock valued at $24,482,622. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

