Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.38. Trimble has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $54.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $733.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.58 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,765.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,470,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,006 shares in the company, valued at $441,564.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,972 shares of company stock worth $4,493,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Trimble by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

