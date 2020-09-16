PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PACW. ValuEngine lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

PACW opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 90.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 18.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 143,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 59.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $412,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 29.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,730,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,101,000 after purchasing an additional 390,358 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

