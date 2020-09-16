ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 15th.

Shares of PROS opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. ProSight Global has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 106.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 50.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

