Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $62.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.75. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 498,259 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000. Piedmont Lithium comprises about 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 6.03% of Piedmont Lithium as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

