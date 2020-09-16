PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

PNNT opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $253.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.65.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

