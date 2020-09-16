Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get Upwork alerts:

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. Upwork has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $87.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,754 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $56,347.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,208.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory C. Gretsch bought 221,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $3,317,405.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,310 shares of company stock valued at $539,644 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after buying an additional 680,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 113,586 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 82,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 10,478 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.