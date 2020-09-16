Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Red River Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Red River Bancshares stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.17. The company has a market capitalization of $343.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.07. Red River Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 28.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $199,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,816 shares in the company, valued at $14,103,818. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,054 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 22.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 224.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 23,542 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 14.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

