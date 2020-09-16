2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on 2U from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on 2U from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on 2U in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

TWOU opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64. 2U has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.83.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. The company had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 2U will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,287. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,783,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of 2U by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 758,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,789,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

