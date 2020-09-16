Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PTON. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $72.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $50.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.79.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $85.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09. Peloton has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $98.61. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion and a PE ratio of -60.18.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $2,994,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,283 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Peloton by 27.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,465,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,613 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton by 402.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton by 317.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185,667 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Peloton by 85.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,563 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Peloton by 478.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

