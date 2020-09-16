Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a report released on Monday, September 14th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

SGMS stock opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.99 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

