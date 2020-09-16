Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note issued on Monday, September 14th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

CFB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:CFB opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $14.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 645.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,666.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 554.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth $104,000.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

