BidaskClub Lowers McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Hold

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McGrath RentCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $137.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $189,215.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,201.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,943 shares of company stock valued at $713,430. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,377,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,523,000 after purchasing an additional 90,506 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 24,726 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

