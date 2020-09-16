Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Scientific Games Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Scientific Games in a research report issued on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz expects that the technology company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.99 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. Scientific Games has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

