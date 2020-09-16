Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $3,062,277.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,311.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total value of $1,057,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,727 shares of company stock worth $63,512,097. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 66.2% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $210.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.78. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $230.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

