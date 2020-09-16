Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of OFLX opened at $129.83 on Wednesday. Omega Flex has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $144.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.35.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 1,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

