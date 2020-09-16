Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of OFLX opened at $129.83 on Wednesday. Omega Flex has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $144.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.35.
Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter.
Omega Flex Company Profile
Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.
